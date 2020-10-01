Support group for Wilton parents of children with behavioral issues

The COVID pandemic has caused unprecedented stress in our society and many children’s behaviors have been triggered as a result. What was manageable before may now be out of control.

Parents who support a struggling child may find support for themselves through the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN) support group. The free meeting for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues is confidential, safe and led by trained volunteers who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns.

The next meeting is Monday, Oct. 5, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., via Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/596783943; Meeting ID: 596 783 943)

For the password or more information, contact Beth at 203-984-0123 or beth44es@gmail.com or Vanessa at 203-970-4130 or eliasvanessa5@gmail.com.