Superintendent: Wilton High School student dies suddenly

Wilton Public Schools announced the sudden death on Sept. 21, 2020, of a student who has been identified as George DiRocco, a junior.

WILTON — Wilton Public Schools has announced that a student died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on Monday night.

A letter Tuesday to the school community from Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith did not name the student, but he was identified as George DiRocco, a junior, in a tweet by the Wilton High School football team.

“He was the type of kid who would do anything you asked,” football coach E.J. DiNunzio said. “He was always a joy to be around. As a coach, you always like to have players like George.”

DiRocco played football and baseball as a freshman. He was going to play baseball last year, as a sophomore, DiNunzio said, but the season was canceled. He had planned to play again next spring.

DiRocco’s brother, Arthur Jr., and cousin Jack DiRocco, graduated from Wilton High School in June.

“Our hearts ache for this student’s family and loved ones, to whom we wish to extend our deepest condolences,” Smith wrote in his letter. “As a school community, we feel deeply the incomprehensible loss of a person so young and so filled with promise. There are no words to fully express our grief or fully comprehend this tragedy.”

The Wilton High School football family extends it’s deepest sympathy and ongoing support to the DiRocco family during this incredibly difficult time. We love you George. Once a Warrior always a Warrior. pic.twitter.com/W9QtuzpdVX — Wilton HS Football (@Wilton_Football) September 22, 2020

The district and high school crisis response teams have responded and counseling and support services are being made available to all students and staff.

At the high school, support centers have been set up within the building and outdoors on the north side of the field house. Remote students and families who wish to access support on-site may go to the outdoor space at the field house. Virtual support was also available Tuesday to students on Zoom.

In other school buildings, counselors, social workers, and psychologists will be accessible throughout each school day to meet the needs of students and families, Smith said. He added the district will provide more information and resources as they become available at wiltonps.org.

Wilton police said the death is under investigation and they are working with the state medical examiner’s office.

Tim Murphy contributed to this story.