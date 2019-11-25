Sunrise Senior Living opens in Wilton

Wilton officials including Selectman Josh Cole, left, Selectwoman Deborah McFadden, third from right, and First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, second from right, listen to Kristen Heuman, regional director of operations, give a tour of the Sunrise Senior Living facility in Wilton on Nov. 21. less Wilton officials including Selectman Josh Cole, left, Selectwoman Deborah McFadden, third from right, and First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, second from right, listen to Kristen Heuman, regional director of ... more Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Sunrise Senior Living opens in Wilton 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Sunrise Senior Living cut the ribbon on its Wilton facility at 211 Danbury Road on Thursday, Nov. 21, with a gala celebration open to the community.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice wielded the giant scissors at the event attended by town officials, board members of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, and officials from Sunrise.

The 75,781-square-foot building includes 90 rental apartments providing assisted-living and memory care. The building’s occupancy rate is around 130 residents. Nine of the apartments are classified as affordable and apply to Wilton’s affordable housing supply.

The apartments include studios and one- and two-bedroom units. Each includes a private bathroom and kitchenette with cabinets, sink, mini-refrigerator and microwave. Some are wheelchair-accessible.

Visitors enter the first floor into a bistro common area residents may use for socializing. There is a main dining room and private dining room that may be used by families.

Amenities include a hair salon, media room and wellness center that has an exam room for visiting doctors and a therapy room. Numerous sitting areas dot the hallways. Residents are allowed to keep pets and there will be a “house dog” and “house cat,” according to executive director Melissa Adams.

The memory care area is on the third floor and includes a main dining area, media room and area for social activities.

According to Kristen Heuman, regional director of operations for Sunrise, the facility can offer a wide range of health services and can arrange for most of those that are not offered.

Information: 203-583-8022 or sunriseseniorliving.com/Wilton.