Summer school to counter COVID online learning OK'd by House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — All North Carolina school districts would be required to offer in-person summer school that targets children at risk of academic failure due to poor virtual learning during the pandemic, according to legislation approved unanimously by the House on Wednesday.

The bipartisan measure envisions roughly six weeks of instructional time, offered by current or retired teachers who would be hired temporarily. Pay and other program expenses could be covered from the $1.6 billion in federal COVID relief funds already getting distributed to districts.