Summer school helps Indigenous students prepare for college

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — The Indian University of North America, located at Crazy Horse Memorial near Custer, is hoping to make the transition for Indigenous students preparing to go off to college more successful.
The 7th Gen Summer Program, an eight-week program through a partnership with the University of South Dakota, gives Indigenous students the opportunity to live and work on the campus of The Indian University of North America. The program includes a paid internship experience and the opportunity to earn 12 college credits.