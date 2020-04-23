Summer fairs canceled; initial unemployment claims down

Some summer fairs In New Hampshire have already been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stratham Fair, annually the first in a season of fairs that stretches into October, on Wednesday called off the event, scheduled for July 16-19.

The annual Lancaster Fair, held during Labor Day weekend, also was canceled.

“At this time of year, the Fair Board would typically be fundraising, hiring entertainment, entering into contracts, and making decisions about our fair programs,” the directors said in a statement Wednesday. “During this public health pandemic, when our entire community is under such an intense strain, it is not feasible to request or make such commitments.”

___

UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS

More than 19,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in New Hampshire last week, down more than 6,000 from the previous week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.

The latest number covers new claims through April 18.

___

SPECIAL EDUCATION GRANTS

New Hampshire's Department of Education is giving $1 million in special education grants to school districts to support remote learning.

Grants are based on student enrollment, with a minimum of $3,000 and a maximum of $25,000 to each district.

“We had planned to use these funds for professional development this spring, but after speaking to districts across the state, we found that support for remote instruction was a far more pressing priority,” added Rebecca Fredette, state director of special education.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday, more than 1,500 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus and 48 had died.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.