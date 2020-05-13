Summer camps plan to open in Wilton

Campers enjoyed hands-on activities at Woodcock Nature Center's Summer Camp in Wilton on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Woodcock is planning to open its camp again this summer, while taking precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic. less Campers enjoyed hands-on activities at Woodcock Nature Center's Summer Camp in Wilton on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Woodcock is planning to open its camp again this summer, while taking precautions due to the ... more Photo: Stephanie Kim / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Stephanie Kim / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Summer camps plan to open in Wilton 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — It’s a breath of fresh air for children and families who have been cooped up these past few months during the coronavirus pandemic. Several summer camps in Wilton are planning to open this year.

The state has said summer camps can reopen on June 29 if they follow state guidelines that will be released on May 15.

Wilton’s Parks & Recreation Department is planning a summer camp program, with details to be announced after the guidelines are released.

“Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce and his team have begun to plan for the summer camp based on preliminary information,” said First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

She said this year’s summer camp program will be smaller and different than previous years.

Social distancing and other health safety measures will be put in place in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Expectations are that campers will be separated in groups of no more than 10 and swimming at Merwin Meadows will not be included, as it does not allow for proper social distancing,” she said.

“Pierce and his team understand the importance of camp as both childcare and as an opportunity for children to socialize, and are committed to providing the best experience possible, within the new constraints,” she added.

Woodcock Nature Center on Deer Run Road is also planning on running its nature-based summer camp program this year.

Following the May 15 guidelines from the state, Woodcock will announce specific details about its programs and the adjustments it will make. “We will be in touch after that date,” a message says on Woodcock’s website.

Because summer camps are not allowed to open until June 29, Woodcock has had to cancel camp programs it planned months ago that were to run June 15- 22. Refunds will be issued for families who have registered for those weeks. For more information visit woodcocknaturecenter.org.

On Danbury Road, Wilton Family Y’s Camp Gordyland is also gearing up for summer camp.

“As always, YMCA Camp Gordyland remains committed to maintaining a safe, clean and healthy environment for our staff, campers, and guests,” said Christene Freedman, the Y’s chief development officer.

“The safety and health of our community is of utmost concern. We know that the coronavirus is going to change our world. We are following all recommendations from the state, our local health department, the CDC and the YMCA of the USA, to review and amend our policies and practices to ensure that we are set up to meet the new health landscape that will be required of us for summer camp,” she said.

The Wilton Historical Society will not be holding its Colonial Boot Camp program this year. It did not offer it last summer either.

Look for more details about Wilton summer camps following Gov. Ned Lamont’s directive on May 15.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com