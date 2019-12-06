Suit to force Idaho treasurer from Statehouse can continue

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A lawsuit brought by Idaho legislative leaders seeking to force the state treasurer out of her office in the Statehouse can move forward, a state judge ruled Friday.

Fourth District Court Judge Nancy Baskin didn't rule on the merits of the case, but she said the legislative leaders have standing.

Baskin also said the case doesn't involve the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branch, and doesn't require the court to consider a political question.

Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill filed the lawsuit in June after Idaho Treasurer Julie Ellsworth refused to move out of her office.

Ellsworth, citing the Idaho Constitution, responded by requesting the lawsuit be dimissed, which Baskin rejected.

“Judge Nancy Baskin made it clear in her decision that everything the Treasurer claimed in her motion to dismiss was totally without merit,” said Bedke in a statement. “We now hope that she, as Treasurer, will re-prioritize her use of the treasury and stop interfering with the law.”

A 2007 law allows the Legislature to decide what is done with the first, third, and fourth floors of the building. The treasurer’s office is located on the first floor.

Legislative leaders want to use the space for offices for House members, who say they have little privacy in current offices when consulting with constituents.