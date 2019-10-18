Suburban-style 'house' downtown makes sense for builders

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — In the weeks after an August groundbreaking ceremony for a $136 million federal courthouse, an unusual building has slowly arisen in the heart of downtown Des Moines.

The two-story white building with wood siding and a gable roof would fit in well in the suburbs but at this spot, along the Des Moines River and facing the three-story elegant City Hall, it's an oddity. Even a city spokesman expressed puzzlement at the house going up downtown.

Project manager Brad Thomason said builder Ryan Companies opted for a building rather than more common trailers for staff because a lot of space was needed on a small site.

Office space for up to 24 people was required, and there wasn't room at the 2-acre site for so many trailers.

Thomason also noted that after the seven-story courthouse is completed in 2022, workers will deconstruct the house, which was built with screws rather than nails. All will be reused or donated except components such as insulation and wiring, which will be recycled.