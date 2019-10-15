Subpoena issued over Cranston chiropractor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have issued a subpoena to the state of Rhode Island seeking records related to a chiropractor who has received state money for a controversial brain injury treatment.

David Levesque, a spokesman for the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services, told WPRI-TV the office is complying with the subpoena in connection with a federal grand jury investigation.

Cranston chiropractor Victor Pedro is an advocate of the treatment that's not covered by most group health insurance plans. Medical experts have doubts about its effectiveness.

In June, Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello pulled $1 million he had put into the state budget that benefited Pedro.

Pedro did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office said he could not confirm or deny an investigation.

___

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com