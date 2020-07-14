Submissions sought for “virtual” Cannon Grange fair

Ann Klotz, of Wilton, won a first place ribbon for one of her quilts at the 86th Annual Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair in 2018. This year, sewing and needlework projects will be entered virtually.

WILTON — The public is invited to enter contests for the 88th annual Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair.

The fair will be held virtually via YouTube on Sunday, Aug. 30. There will be no festivities at Grange Hall on Cannon Road this year in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Some fair entries can be submitted physically, while others can be submitted by photo or video.

Items to be physically submitted for judging are: flowers, fruit, and vegetables.

Items to be submitted via video or photographs only:

Bees/beehives.

Collections.

New category: Covid-19 art/artistic expressions.

Crafts.

Eggs.

Livestock [chickens, rabbits, goats, etc.].

Photography.

Sewing and needlework.

Quilting.

Watercolor painting.

No entry fee is mandatory for this year’s fair. A donation of $2 per entry or an item for the Wilton Food Pantry bin at the Grange Hall is encouraged.

Videos and photos must be submitted by Aug. 21, by email to info@cannongrange.org or Facebook messenger [Cannon Grange 152 Inc.

In-person entries must be dropped off at the Cannon Grange Hall by Aug. 29. While the Grange members receiving your entries will take appropriate social distancing and hygiene measures, it is recommended that you wear your PPE when making submissions.

Each exhibit will remain online past the fair day, and on the Grange website and Facebook page.

The virtual Cannon Grange fair will also feature a number of “how-to” presentations on topics such as composting, raising backyard chickens, brewing wine and beer, sous vide cooking, gardening, and crafts in the kitchen and around the grounds of a house.

For more information email info@cannongrange.org or visit cannongrange.org/.