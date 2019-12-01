Stuff a cruiser for Toys for Tots

Wilton police and firefighters will present “Stuff a Cruiser” for Toys for Tots during the Holiday Stroll on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m.

A police cruiser will be at American Legion Post 86, 112 Old Ridgefield Road, and people may bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift card to donate for Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots is the annual toy drive led nationally by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Businesses and organizations throughout Wilton are collecting new, unwrapped toys for less fortunate children in the local communities. In this area, they are distributed through church groups, social services, children’s hospitals and similar organizations.

Wilton is one of nine towns in the Northwest Fairfield County Toys for Tots campaign that is hoping to collect 30,000 toys by Dec. 15.