Study shows $4.3 billion impact from Quonset Business Park

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A study from Bryant University shows businesses at the massive Quonset Business Park have pumped $4.3 billion into Rhode Island's economy.

The economic assessment, released Friday, also showed the more than 200 companies located inside the former Naval base are responsible for 17 percent of the manufacturing jobs in the state.

About 12,000 people are employed at the business park, with 6,800 directly involved in manufacturing

The Bryant study, which was commissioned and funded by the Quonset Development Corporation, showed the average wage of an employee at Quonset is $59,235, well above the state's average of $49,795. The study says those wages created nearly $1.3 billion in income for Rhode Island households in 2018.