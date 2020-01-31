Students invited to compete for $5,000

Students may compete for a $5,000 prize by creating a PSA that illustrates the dangers of driving under the influence of marijuana.

WILTON — AAA Northeast’s annual 2020 Traffic Safety Video Contest is now underway with a theme that focuses on the dangers of marijuana-impaired teen driving.

To compete for monetary prizes, high school students in Litchfield, Fairfield, and New Haven counties may create a 30-second public service announcement focusing on the marijuana impairment theme.

Contest rules and judging criteria are listed on www.aaa.com/videocontest, the link through which entries may be submitted by the April 13 deadline.

“In this year’s contest, we’re want to reinforce the message that consuming marijuana, then getting behind the wheel of a car, impact’s one’s driving ability,” said Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast spokeswoman. “We also believe video media, designed and created by students, is an engaging, effective way to spread awareness on this topic.

“Wnfortunately, all drivers —not only teens — need to understand that marijuana-impaired driving more than doubles your crash risk.”

Between April 20-30, the public may view and “like” student entries submitted from AAA Northeast’s territory, which covers Connecticut’s Fairfield, New Haven, and Litchfield counties; Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and parts of New York, and New Jersey.

Then on May 1, the top five videos, determined by the number of “likes,” will be posted to AAA Northeast’s Instagram account @AAANortheast. The video receiving the most “likes” by May 4 will be named the Grand Prize $5,000 Winner.

This competition is part of AAA Northeast’s ongoing education efforts on marijuana and driving. The Providence-based auto club also offers a free, video-based presentation, Shifting Gears: The Blunt Truth About Marijuana & Driving” to high school health classes.