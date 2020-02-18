Students invited to Wilton photo competition

WILTON — The Wilton Arts Council’s Focus ’20 photography competition has a special category for young shutterbugs.

The youth division is open to children old enough to hold a camera through eighth grade. It was created in 2006 in memory of Lenwood W. Freas, a former vice president and active member of the council, to foster an interest by children in photography.

Youth division photos will be displayed in the Children’s Library of Wilton Library March 7-27, in conjunction with the high school and adult division photographs that will be displayed throughout other parts of the library.

Entry forms with complete rules are online at wiltonarts.org.

Awards will be presented at a reception on Friday, March 13, and all youth participants will be recognized as photographers.

The reception, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., is open to the public.