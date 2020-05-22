Student sues URI; Bradley cancels biggest annual fundraiser

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former student at the University of Rhode Island has sued the school's trustees seeking reimbursement for part of his tuition and fees because the school moved to distance learning in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Logan Thompson, a member of the Class of 2020 which just graduated, said in the suit filed in Superior Court on Thursday that URI deprived him and about 17,000 other students of the “benefits of in-person instruction, access to campus facilities, student activities and other benefits and services in exchange for which they already had paid in fees and tuition.”

URI told students there would be no tuition or fee refunds for the remainder of the spring semester, according to the suit.

The university in a statement said its legal counsel is reviewing the suit and preparing its legal strategy.

Similar lawsuits have been filed against universities nationwide, including Brown University.

___

HOSPITAL FUNDRAISER CANCELED

Bradley Hospital has canceled its largest annual fundraiser because of the coronavirus.

The Bravo Bradley 2020 gala was originally scheduled for June 5, but was postponed until August. It has now been canceled altogether, the hospital announced Thursday.

Last year's event raised more than $770,000 for the psychiatric hospital for children and adolescents.

Bradley has launched a virtual fundraiser in lieu of the gala.

___

SCHOOL FOR SALE

The pandemic has inspired seniors at a Rhode Island high school to pull off a clever senior prank.

Students at Burrillville High School put up a giant banner in front of the school saying “For sale, abandoned building,” and directed anyone interested to contact principal Michael Whaley.

The school has been closed for about two months because of the pandemic.

The principal appreciated the humor. “Hmmm what’s the going rate ... great job BHS class of 2020!” he posted on Twitter.