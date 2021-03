BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore strip club has filed a lawsuit against the mayor and city council, saying a ban enacted on adult entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic infringes on the club’s right to free speech.

TC Entertainment, which operates the Penthouse Club, is seeking an injunction in federal court against the ban, enacted by Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott as part of a wide-ranging list of closures during his first week in office in December, The Baltimore Sun reported Monday.