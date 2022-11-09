Inflation strikes spur Greek clashes, disruptions in Belgium

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday as public and some private sector workers walked off the job for a 24-hour general strike against price hikes, one of the latest actions across Europe as rising inflation squeezes consumers.
The strike disrupted services around the country, with ferries tied up in port — severing connections to Greece's islands — state-run schools shut, public hospitals running with reduced staff and most public transport grinding to a standstill.