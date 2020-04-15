Street shooting leaves 1 man dead, another hospitalized

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A street shooting in a northern New Jersey community has left one man dead and another wounded, authorities said.

Paterson police found both victims when they responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The two men — Tamir Blackwood, 27, and a 26-year-old man, both of Paterson — were taken to a hospital where Blackwood was pronounced dead a short time later. The other victim was listed in stable condition, but further details on his injuries were not disclosed.

A motive for the hooting remains under investigation. It wasn't clear if either man was targeted by the shooter, authorities said.