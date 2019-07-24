Wilton street fair was the ‘hot’ ticket in town

Despite temperatures in the mid-90s, hardy shoppers filled Old Ridgefield Road Saturday for the eighth annual Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale. Scores of vendors sat beneath their canopies, many offering bottles of cold water and snacks to passers-by—and in at least one case a cooling mist from a portable fan — in addition to their usual giveaways.

But everyone was in good spirits, taking advantage of the sales, enjoying the music provided by the New Canaan School of Rock’s house band, the Community Steel Band led by percussionist Arthur Lipner, and 95.9/The Fox.

Entertainment included a demonstration by Wilton Police K9 Baso and his handler, Officer Eric Patenaude, as well as karate demos from Shaolin Studios and yoga by Soul Tribe.

Kids had their faces painted, bounced in a bouncy house, rode mechanical animals, created mammoth bubbles, painted cookies and took home balloon animal creations.

There were bowls of water set out for dogs as well as a pooch pool provided by Pet Pantry for canines that enjoyed a splash in the water.

There was plenty of sustenance for humans, too, from Chef Jeff’s BBQ, Angie’s Cocinita, Bubble and Brew, College Creamery and Boom Thai.

Members of the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps were on hand in case they were needed, but they also demonstrated hands-only CPR and welcomed visitors to check out the ambulance. Members of Wilton’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) were there to direct traffic and keep everyone safe.