Stratford contractor accused of breaking into Wilton home

Raymond Altemose Raymond Altemose Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department

A Stratford man, working as a contractor, has been accused of breaking into his client’s home in Wilton intending to commit a crime.

Police report they received a 911 call at about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 26, from a resident who claimed his contractor was breaking into his home. Police say that while they were on their way, the contractor left the scene in a gray pickup truck headed south on Ridgefield Road.

When they stopped the truck, police arrested the driver, Raymond Altemose, 61, of Diane Terrace in Stratford, for entering the home with the intent to commit a crime. He was charged with first-degree criminal trespass and first-degree burglary.

Altemose was held on $50,000 bond and was to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Jan. 27.