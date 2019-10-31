Storms knock out power to thousands in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Heavy rains ahead of a cold front have knocked out electricity to thousands of customers in West Virginia.

Appalachian Power says on its website that nearly 20,000 homes and businesses lost service Thursday, while FirstEnergy says more than 6,000 customers were without service.

The National Weather Service says the storm system was expected to bring up to an inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain and high winds statewide. Some higher elevations could see a dusting of snow.

Much of the state was under a tornado watch through Thursday evening, an advisory for up to 50 mph (80 kph) wind gusts Thursday night and a freeze warning early Friday.