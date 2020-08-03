Storm safety: Sign up for Wilton emergency communications

WILTON — With a Tropical Storm Watch for storm Isaias in effect for Tuesday, Aug. 4, the town of Wilton is bracing for the potential impacts of high winds and heavy rains that are expected.

The Wilton Police Department is reminding residents how the town will communicate with the community during emergency management situations.

The first line of communication is through the Town’s E-Alert system facilitated through the town of Wilton website. The community can subscribe to receive E-Alerts by visiting wiltonct.org and clicking on the “Subscribe to E-Alerts” link found under the “Residents” tab. Check the box to receive “Urgent Alerts.”

At times, the town of Wilton will also use the CodeRED emergency notification system for the distribution of recorded telephone messages from the first selectwoman and/or Wilton public safety departments.

CodeRED messages are generally distributed when emergency conditions exist or to update residents regarding important information after significant storms. It will also be used if an emergency evacuation or shelter-in-place situation is necessary.

There are two ways telephone numbers are added to the Code RED database:

1. ONSolve, the company that owns the CodeRED System has access to the published home telephone numbers in Wilton and includes them in the town’s emergency notification database.

2. Residents can sign up here to receive the CodeRED messages.

Residents should consider adding cell phone numbers of all family members to CodeRED to ensure that emergency messages are received in the event they do not have a landline telephone, are not at home when the emergency message is distributed, do not have voicemail, and/or landline telephone service is disrupted.

Residents who do not want to receive recorded CodeRED notifications may opt-out here.

