Wind, rain, heavy snow batter New England, eastern Canada Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 6:55 p.m.
1 of8 A person takes a photo with their phone during a major snowstorm in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Justin Tang/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A cardinal sits in the snow-laden branches of a tree during a major snowstorm in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Justin Tang/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 A pedestrian crosses the street as a major winter storm brings heavy snow in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Justin Tang/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 A person takes in the snow covered trees next to the Rideau Canal Western Pathway during a major snowstorm in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Justin Tang/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A cross-country skier makes their way beside Queen Elizabeth Drive during a major snowstorm in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Justin Tang/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 People walk on the snow-covered street in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood during a major snowstorm on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Justin Tang/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 A family cross-country skies up the ramp of the Flora Footbridge during a major snowstorm in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Justin Tang/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Elly Pergant Johnson, 10, left, and Elsie Sutherland, 10, right, play under the snow-laden branches of a bush during a snowstorm in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Justin Tang/AP Show More Show Less
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A storm lashed parts of New England and eastern Canada on Saturday with heavy rain, snow and wind, leading to power outages and slick roads.
About 15,000 homes and businesses were without electricity at the height of the storm in Vermont, the hardest-hit U.S. state, and thousands of outages were reported elsewhere across the region, officials said.