Storm may knock out power in Wilton

Wilton residents should take down tents, have enough food and water for several days, and prepare for power outages.

Those are some of the tips that local officials are recommending ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias’ projected arrival in the tri-state area on Tuesday.

Federal forecasters have issued a tropical storm warning for much of coastal Connecticut.

“Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach southern New England on late Tuesday, and are possible along the northern New England coast Tuesday night and early Wednesday,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

National Weather Service briefers noted that this storm will bring winds from the south if it stays on track. Historically, Connecticut sees greater tree and wire damage when winds come from the south rather than the north and northwest, as is the case with nor’easters and offshore tropical storms.

Eversource has already warned that its restoration times may be slower than usual because of pandemic precautions.

Families should be prepared to shelter in place and to have food, water and medications on hand for family and pets.

Businesses and residents are advised to remove or stabilize tents and secure outdoor furniture and any unanchored equipment that could become airborne in strong winds.

Residents should inspect and fuel-up household generators.

The town will communicate with the community through the Town’s E-Alert system facilitated through the town of Wilton website. The community can subscribe to receive E-Alerts by visiting wiltonct.org and clicking on the “Subscribe to E-Alerts” link found under the “Residents” tab. Check the box to receive “Urgent Alerts.”

At times, the town of Wilton will also use the CodeRED emergency notification system for the distribution of recorded telephone messages from the first selectwoman and/or Wilton public safety departments.

CodeRED messages are generally distributed when emergency conditions exist or to update residents regarding important information after significant storms. It will also be used if an emergency evacuation or shelter-in-place situation is necessary.

There are two ways telephone numbers are added to the Code RED database:

1. ONSolve, the company that owns the CodeRED System has access to the published home telephone numbers in Wilton and includes them in the town’s emergency notification database.

2. Residents can sign up here to receive the CodeRED messages.

Residents should consider adding cell phone numbers of all family members to CodeRED to ensure that emergency messages are received in the event they do not have a landline telephone, are not at home when the emergency message is distributed, do not have voicemail, and/or landline telephone service is disrupted.