Ryan Salm/Special to SFGATE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters warned of dangerous driving conditions through the mountains where a winter storm is expected bring snow and much-needed rain to Northern California on Sunday evening.

The storm could drop up to 1 1/4 inches of rain in the foothills, and up to 2 feet of snow in higher elevations of the northern Sierra Nevada, the National Weather Service office in Sacramento said.