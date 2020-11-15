Storm-damaged Louisiana churches keep the faith

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Many local churches were damaged as a result of Hurricanes Laura and Delta. However, faith — and in some cases attendance — is holding steady.

“The hurricanes haven’t inconvenienced us as much as the pandemic,” said James Harris, pastor of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church in DeQuincy. “We were already having parking lot services, and we continue to do so.”

Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church was damaged. Harris said the plans are to repair and renovate with insurance money. One hundred percent of his congregation’s homes were damaged.

Before coronavirus restrictions, the church averaged 55 in attendance, and that’s about the average number attending Evergreen’s parking lot services. Faces have changed. He has lost some members to COVID-19. He’s picked up new members.

“I noticed one member who hadn’t been here in about two-and-a-half years, and we had two join this past Sunday,” Harris said.

First Baptist Church of Vinton has significant damage, according to its pastor, Bobby Daniel.

“We’ll replace the entire roof,” Daniel said.

Water mitigation was necessary after both hurricanes. The church’s belongings have been reduced to two storage containers, but Daniel said he is pleased to report First Baptist is still gathering together and there are plans to rebuild.

“We take two steps forward and three steps back,” Daniel admitted. “We were starting to see people come back little by little when the restrictions eased a little for COVID.

Attendance was about 60 to 75 before the coronavirus restrictions. After COVID restrictions eased, but before the hurricanes, attendance was running as high as 50.

“This almost ripped our heart out,” Daniel said.

First Baptist of Vinton is now worshipping at Christian Life Church in Vinton at 2 p.m.” he said.

Two other Vinton churches offered their sanctuary, Welsh Memorial United Methodist and Shepherd’s Rest in Carlyss, according to Daniel.

“I will brag on my people,” Daniel said. “They have been great and we’ve never lost footing on our budget. We don’t have all the expenses that we had, but they have been so good to bring or mail their tithes, even those who haven’t been coming to church because of safety concerns.”

Garry Mann, pastor at Big Lake Gospel Tabernacle, said, “It looked like the Lord’s giant just stepped on the sanctuary and smashed it.”

The church was not insured.

“The Lord is going to have to provide, because we don’t have the necessary funds to rebuild,” Mann said. “Donations have dropped way, way low. We’ve lost a lot of people to death in the 35 years I’ve been here. Some have moved away.”

It’s the fourth hurricane for the church. After Rita the church was almost totally gutted and rebuilt. After Ike, it was necessary to do it all over again. The platform was raised to 21 inches, not enough protection from Hurricane Laura, the strongest winds the state has ever seen.

“This was the hardest blow by far,” Mann said.

The church is now meeting in the home of Elray LeBleu.

“I’ve tried different churches,” LeBleu said. “This is just home.”

“It’s good to be able to get together,” Mann said. “It’s good to experience the corporate anointing when people are gathered together to worship the Lord and give Him the praise and honor He deserves.”

“This church started in 1929 in the home of Mela Fargue,” LeBleu said. “Later they built on land owned by an oil company. The oil company asked them to leave, and they were looking for a place to build a new church.”

That’s when LeBleu’s parents, Arsand and Eve LeBleu, donated the land where the church is now at 10430 La. 384, in Lake Charles. The year was 1942. The Rev. J. Murdoch was pastor. The next pastor was Rene Saltzman. Garry Mann has been pastor for the past 35 years. He is 67 and has some health concerns.

“I am back to pushing myself,” Mann said, “instead of just quitting and giving up. Quitting just isn’t in me until He releases me from the commission he’s given. By death or the catching away of the church, our goal is to be pleasing to him.”

Mann said he’s been given “promises from the Lord” that he expects to be fulfilled, promises that he is “counting on.”

“It’s an interesting time to be in ministry,” noted Evergreen Baptist pastor Harris.

“I think COVID and these hurricanes have prompted us to remember we are not in control,” Harris said. “We are compelled to bow to the sovereignty of God. I think it’s brought us to the point that instead of asking God to change our circumstances, we are asking God, what would you have us do in the midst of these circumstances?”