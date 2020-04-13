Storm closes four roads in Wilton

Rain and high winds are impacting roads and power lines in Wilton Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media

WILTON — The coastal storm that is bringing lots of rain and high winds — with gusts as high as 65 mph predicted — is taking its toll on roads and power lines.

As of 3 p.m., Eversource reported 320 customers without power in Wilton. Power outages may be reported by calling Eversource at 800-286-2000 or texting OUT to 23129.

Police report five roads affected. Glen Hill Road near Drum Hill, Spruce Meadow Drive near Nod Hill, Hemmelskamp Road near Olmstead Hill, and Westport Road near Downe Lane all have trees down and are not passable. There are wires down on Westport Road as well.

There is a tree down on Branch Brook Road but it is passable.