Stores allow reusable bags, Planet Fitness requires masks

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Single-use bags are no longer required at stores, but masks will be mandatory at many gyms as New Hampshire responds to the coronavirus pandemic:

WORKING OUT

The “Judgement Free Zone” won't be free of face masks starting next month.

Planet Fitness said Monday will require all members and guests to wear face masks starting Aug. 1, joining a growing list of companies and retailers enacting such mandates to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

The New Hampshire-based company already required masks for employees at its 1,450 locations in 46 states, Washington, D.C., Canada and Australia.

“Gyms are part of the solution and a key element of the healthcare delivery system, providing much needed access for people to exercise and stay healthy," CEO Chris Rondeau said in a statement. "Given our leadership position within the industry, we believe it’s our responsibility to further protect our members, employees, and communities so that we can all safely focus on our health, which is more important now than ever before.”

___

IN THE BAG

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday lifted a ban on reusable shopping bags at grocery stores and other retail outlets.

The bags had been banned since March because of concerns that they'd be a vehicle for transmitting the coronavirus. Stores were required to provide new, single-use bags instead.

“We looked at the latest data, consulted with officials at public health and ask individuals to be courteous and respectful to retail/grocery workers by cleaning your reusable bags,” Sununu said on Twitter.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Monday, 6,441 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of seven from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 409.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness and can lead to death.