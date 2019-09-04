Stop & Shop now charging for paper bags
All 91 Stop & Shop grocery stores in Connecticut, including the one at 5 River Road in Wilton, are charging 10 cents for paper bags at checkout as of Sept. 1.
Stop and Shop stores in Connecticut are donating five cents of the new paper bag fee, up to $100,000, to Connecticut Fund for the Environment/Save the Sound, to help with the group’s environmental efforts.
Stop & Shop’s paper bag fee is the latest action taken by the grocery chain following the state legislature’s decision to institute a ban on single-use plastic bags starting July 1, 2021.
To phase in the ban, the legislature called for a 10-cent tax on every plastic bag offered in Connecticut, starting Aug. 1.
When Aug. 1 rolled around, Stop & Shop opted to completely discontinue the use of plastic bags instead of instituting the 10-cent fee. Customers were encouraged to switch to reusable bags.
