Stop & Shop joins supermarket crowd on Instacart

After pioneering grocery delivery in the Northeast only to see Instacart expand service rapidly to its rivals during the COVID-19 pandemic, Stop & Shop is now an Instacart option itself in Connecticut.

Instacart struggled to meet demand in Connecticut and elsewhere in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic as shoppers opted stayed away from stores; then incurred complaints from some workers who accused the company of not providing adequate protections like hand sanitizer and masks. The company has since added balanced labor supply with customer demand, while continuing to hire in Connecticut.

Stop & Shop joins Aldi, Big Y, BJs Wholesale Club, Costco, Price Rite, ShopRite and Stew Leonard’s among grocery stores with deliveries in southern Connecticut via Instacart.

Stop & Shop continues to offer Peapod deliveries, with Whole Foods also offering delivery service while having yet to sign up with Instacart in Connecticut as it has in some locales in other states.

