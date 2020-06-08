Stephanie Thomas holds conversation on gun violence prevention

Stephanie Thomas, candidate for state representative for the 143rd district, initiates a series of Facebook Live talks on June 8. Stephanie Thomas, candidate for state representative for the 143rd district, initiates a series of Facebook Live talks on June 8. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Stephanie Thomas holds conversation on gun violence prevention 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Stephanie Thomas, the Democratic candidate for the 143rd state House district, will introduce a series of Facebook Live events tonight, June 8, called Thomas Talks. It will begin at 7 p.m.

In this first installment, Thomas will focus on gun violence prevention with Kara Nelson Baekey, spokeswoman for Moms Demand Action, and Westport Selectwoman Melissa Kane, who is also chairwoman of the Board of Connecticut Against Gun Violence.

They will discuss steps people can take to prevent gun violence. They will also answer audience questions.

Thomas, who ran a close race for the state representative seat in 2018, made gun violence prevention a main focus of her campaign.

“More than just strong laws, Connecticut needs lawmakers willing to stand up to the powerful gun lobby so we can study, shop, work, eat and live without fear of gun violence,” she said at the time.

A resident of Norwalk, Thomas is owner and president of Stetwin Consulting, a Norwalk-based small business that provides fund-raising and events expertise to nonprofits. She is running to represent the 143rd district, which encompasses portions of Wilton, Westport and Norwalk.

More information is available at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/events/389016318709028/