Stephanie Thomas: Community

One of my guiding principles — instilled from an early age is to be a person who stands up for others. It was this value that led me to a career in the nonprofit sector and inspires me to pursue public service. Throughout my career, I’ve worked tirelessly for the people who have slipped through the cracks left by failed governmental policies. I do this work because being an active and supportive part of one’s community is of paramount importance to me.

When I first moved to Norwalk, I was warmly welcomed by the local community. My neighbors were the reason why Connecticut immediately felt like home to me. And now, our community is hurting. The pandemic has devastated local businesses, upended schools, and cast all of us into a time of uncertainty. I’ve been proud to see how the 143rd district has come together to support the needs of our frontline workers — healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, grocery store workers, and everyone who has helped keep us safe and sane during this time.

We can’t let up on these efforts. Moving forward, we need to have real conversations with each other at the local level so that we can solve difficult issues, benefiting from our different experiences and perspectives, but also connecting over our shared humanity and values. We need to move past partisanship and political sound bites to urgency and action.

As a small business owner, it’s been critical to invest in my team to make the business really thrive. The same is true for my community. Investing in our neighbors, listening to their concerns and needs, and bringing people together to forge real solutions — this is how I will approach my role as your state representative. I will bring your voice to Hartford and be your biggest advocate.

Stephanie Thomas is the Democratic candidate for the 143rd state House district, which includes parts of Wilton, Westport and Norwalk.