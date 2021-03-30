States struggle to get rent relief to tenants amid pandemic MICHAEL CASEY, Associated Press March 30, 2021 Updated: March 30, 2021 1:02 p.m.
1 of12 Bonney Ginett sifts through paperwork for her application to a federally-funded program to help pay back rent Thursday, March 18, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. Ginett, whose massage therapy business dried up during the pandemic, applied for help in July and said she was denied in October because she failed to prove loss of income. The 65-year-old New York City resident now owes more than $26,000 in back rent on her one-bedroom apartment and fears eviction. Robert Bumsted/AP Show More Show Less
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last July that New York would spend $100 million in federal coronavirus relief to help cash-strapped tenants pay months of back rent and avert evictions.
By the end of October, the state had doled out only about $40 million, reaching 15,000 of the nearly 100,000 people looking for help. More than 57,000 applicants were denied because of criteria set by lawmakers that many said was difficult to meet.