States holding key vaccine discussions in closed meetings RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 1:54 p.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, Edna Becker receives the Moderna coronavirus vaccine from nurse Patricia Torres at the mass vaccination clinic at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center in New Braunfels, Texas. (Mikala Compton/Herald-Zeitung via AP, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo, Iowa Gov. Laura Kelly talks about the five phase approach for vaccine distribution throughout the state during a COVID-19 press conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Leigha McDaniels receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, in St. Louis. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, elderly wait in wheel chairs as their paper work is checked before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County mass vaccination site at Fair Park in Dallas. LM Otero/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is drawn into a syringe at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, people that received a COVID-19 vaccine socially distance as they wait the required fifteen minutes to monitor for adverse reactions after getting the shot at the Dallas County mass vaccination site at Fair Park in Dallas. LM Otero/AP
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — As the nation's COVID-19 vaccination campaign accelerates, governors, public health directors and committees advising them are holding key discussions behind closed doors, including debates about who should be eligible for the shots and how best to distribute them.
A review by The Associated Press finds that advisory committees created to help determine how to prioritize limited doses have held closed meetings in at least 13 states that are home to more than 70 million people.