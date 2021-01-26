Statehouse path unclear for move to end Kansas Columbus Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Legislators have heard testimony from Democratic lawmakers pushing for Kansas to join a handful of states observing a day honoring Native Americans instead of Christopher Columbus, but a chief proponent said he doubts that the bill will get a vote.

The House Federal and State Affairs Committee on Tuesday listened to remarks from three lawmakers who said Kansas needs to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day to acknowledge how understanding of Columbus’ legacy has changed over the years.