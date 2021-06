OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The state Transportation Commission has recommended an across-the-board fare increase to cover the costs of Washington State Ferries for the next two years.

Fares for vehicles and walk-ons would rise 2.5% on Oct. 1 and another 2.5% on Oct. 1, 2022, under the proposal endorsed unanimously by the commission’s seven citizen members, the Daily Herald reported.