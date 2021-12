WILTON — With a steady increase in positive COVID-19 cases over the past month, the town is slated to receive a shipment of 2,340 COVID-19 testing kits from the state to distribute to residents who wish to test at home.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said that an announcement is imminent and urged residents to wait for an update from her office on how the tests will be distributed before calling to request a number of kits.

“Gov. Lamont announced the state’s procurement and intent to distribute 500,000 at-home test kits. In his announcement, (Lamont) did not provide distribution details, but we expect to be part of the effort,” Vanderslice said in a statement to residents. “Like the governor, we recognize the possible impact of supply chain issues and will wait to announce details once we have definitive confirmation of the date of receipt of test kits.”

According to the state’s latest statistics, Wilton’s positive case rate doubled in the first few weeks of December. Like the vast majority of the state, that left the town as a “red zone” with a high transmission rate. With that number likely to increase again post-Christmas, many residents will seek out at-home testing kits to determine if they are positive and should isolate.

Since the onset of the pandemic, per the state Department of Health’s most recent statistics on Dec. 27, Wilton has seen a total of 1,521 confirmed cases. The DPH also estimates the town has tested 17,216 people since March 2020.

Fairfield County has seen over 12,700 cases between Dec. 14 and Dec. 27 and the state has recorded over 40,000 in the same time period.

Vanderslice pointed to the town’s increasing vaccination numbers as a positive step.

“Wilton’s vaccination rates continues to increase,” she said. “As of last Monday, 89% had initiated the vaccine, and 79% were fully vaccinated.”

To date, all of Wilton’s eligible population over 65 are fully vaccinated. The second-highest vaccination rate per age group falls within the 18 to 24 range, where 92% percent are fully vaccinated, and all of the town’s eligible population within that age range has at least one dose.

Those two groups are followed by eligible residents ages 12 to 17 at 90% fully vaccinated and residents ages 25 to 44 who are 82% fully vaccinated. Wilton’s eligible residents ages 45 to 64 are 82 percent fully vaccinated.

The newest age group to receive eligibility for the vaccine, ages 5 to 11, are 32% percent fully vaccinated and just over 40% have one dose.