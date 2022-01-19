State to offer limited catamaran service for Alaska towns

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state transportation department has signed contracts with vendors to run catamarans to southeast Alaska communities affected by a lack of ferry service though some community leaders question if those options will meet resident needs for freight and groceries.

Gustavus City Manager Tom Williams told CoastAlaska there is no scheduled ferry for Gustavus until the third week in March, though the community has requested one in the coming weeks amid a harsh winter with heavy snows that have taken a toll on buildings. He said residents have relied on state-run ferries to take their vehicles to and from Juneau for lumber or other supplies.