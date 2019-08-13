State terminates contract with Spokane facility

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state health services agency has ended a contract with a Spokane facility that cares for people with developmental disabilities after it violated laws and regulations in carrying for nearly 60 clients.

The Department of Social and Health Services said Tuesday that Aacres Spokane's contract was terminated after it received several citations from regulators, including one for the death of a 64-year-old woman after a "medication administration error."

The state agency says the facility also failed to comply with mandatory abuse and neglect reporting requirements.

A message seeking comment from Allison Hurt, the center's area director, was not immediately returned.

Evelyn Perez, Assistant Secretary for the Developmental Disabilities Administration, says they'll work with clients, families and guardians to find a new service provider.