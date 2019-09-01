State takes step toward selling Thompson Center in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — State officials are taking another step toward selling a downtown Chicago building that house Illinois government offices.

The Department of Central Management Services has issued a request for proposals seeking management and technical project management so Illinois can get "the best value" for the James R. Thompson Center. Responses are due Oct. 4.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation this year authorizing the sale of the building that's an architectural landmark but also has numerous efficiency issues. Selling the building is expected to take two years.

Segments have fallen into disrepair and there are issues with heating and cooling. State officials say it's an expensive building to maintain.

The 17-story, curved-glass structure was designed by architect Helmut Jahn and opened in 1985. It was renamed for Illinois' longest-serving governor in 1993.