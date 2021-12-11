State senator names House members who called special session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota state senator defied the wishes of his counterpart in the House and released the names of House lawmakers on Saturday who had earlier called for a special legislative session to consider impeaching the state's attorney general.

Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, who presides over the Senate as its pro tempore, received the names of the 49 House lawmakers who petitioned for the special session from the Legislative Research Council and made them public, KELO-TV reported. House Speaker Spencer Gosch had refused to release the names, even after several news media organizations threatened to sue him and the Legislature.