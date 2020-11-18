Company to pay $550K for misleading MBTA over hand sanitizer

BOSTON (AP) — A Maryland company has agreed to pay $550,000 to settle claims that it misled the Boston-area public transit agency about the effectiveness of its alcohol-free hand sanitizer, the Massachusetts attorney general announced Wednesday.

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority sought to purchase hand sanitizer for its workers, according to a statement from the office.

The MBTA contacted Stevensville, Maryland-based Federal Resources Supply Co. after receiving a marketing email promoting Theraworx Protect. The MBTA was told by Federal Resources that the product sanitizes at a “30-second flash and provides a 6-hour prolonged effect” even though it contained no alcohol, a key ingredient in hand sanitizer, according to the attorney general's office.

“This company’s reckless and deceptive actions put the health of our frontline workers and the public at even further risk during this unprecedented public health crisis,” Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement.

An email seeking comment was left with Federal Resources.

According to the terms of the settlement, Federal Resources will pay $400,000 to the state’s general fund and will issue a credit of more than $150,000 to the MBTA for the amount of product it used.