BOSTON (AP) — The union representing almost 2,000 rank-and-file Massachusetts State Police troopers has sued the agency, alleging it broke state and federal labor law by intentionally miscalculating what qualifies as regular pay, costing members $2 million per year in overtime pay.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts' lawsuit filed last week in Suffolk Superior Court is seeking at least $18 million in back pay and damages, The Boston Globe reported Tuesday.