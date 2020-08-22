State patrol suspends highway helper program after death

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Early every Thursday for 20 years, Ron Liesveld would put on his yellow vest, climb into a state-issued minivan and hit the road, looking for people to help.

He and a partner monitored the morning commute — 6 to 9:30 — along 70 miles of Interstate 80 between York and the Platte River near Ashland.

“You’d come up on someone, and they’d just run out of gas or had a flat tire, and they were surprised. They’d say, ‘Where did you come from? How did you know we needed help?’”

The 81-year-old started volunteering with the Nebraska Motorist Assist Program in 2000, not long after it was launched and a few years after he retired from farming.

But the Lincoln Journal Star reports that he hasn’t reported for duty this month, because the Nebraska State Patrol and its partners suspended the program — and similar efforts in Omaha and central Nebraska — after a 70-year-old volunteer was struck and killed late last month while removing a piece of tire from an Omaha freeway.

And the future of the 22-year-old program remains uncertain, because the patrol, the state Department of Transportation and Metro Area Planning Association are evaluating it, patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.

It’s not clear what that means. Thomas said he wouldn’t comment further until the review is complete.

Thomas did say “an apparent miscommunication” last week led to patrol personnel telling some volunteers, including Liesveld, the program was being disbanded.

“Some volunteers throughout the state were contacted to turn in equipment while the program is suspended,” he said Friday. “Some of the volunteers were incorrectly told that a final decision has been made.”

But Monday, he wouldn’t say when that decision might come.

The program has been parked since July 30 when, early that afternoon, John Holcomb — a volunteer with the Metro Area Motorist Assist program — and his partner were headed south on Omaha’s Kennedy Freeway, just north of the Chandler Road exit.

They stopped their Ford Flex in the middle lane of three lanes to remove a “pretty sizable piece” of tire debris, said Sgt. Jason Menning of the Omaha Police Department.

But it was a dangerous spot, just after a curve in the road, Menning said. And Holcomb, 70, was struck by a Honda Civic and thrown from the road. He is believed to be the first volunteer killed since the program started. His partner was uninjured.

Motorist assist volunteers are trained before they’re deployed, but Menning couldn’t speak to the state’s training.

He would say an Omaha Police officer would have requested another cruiser to block or divert traffic before stepping onto the highway.

“I would not recommend stopping like that,” Menning said.

Thomas declined to comment on Holcomb and his partner stopping on the highway, and how that is covered in the program’s training.

The Omaha Police Department has completed its investigation, Menning said, and prosecutors decided not to pursue charges against the Honda Civic driver.

Holcomb should have been in Vietnam the day he died. The Texas native and Ralston High graduate earned a Purple Heart as a Marine and had planned the trip to bring closure to his experiences during the war, according to his obituary.

But the coronavirus canceled the 50-year anniversary trip, and the father and grandfather was volunteering that day — as he had for a half-dozen years — when he was killed.

“John didn’t mind the danger as long as he could help,” his obituary said.

In his 18 years of volunteering, retired railroad worker Ed Shaw of Lincoln has experienced several close calls. He recalls changing a highway-side tire when he heard the telltale roar of the rumble strip behind him.

The approaching truck managed to miss them, but Shaw still dove into the ditch.

He was on duty the day Holcomb was killed. But the 84-year-old is eager to get back on the road to keep others moving — and to take pressure off state troopers.

“We give them a ton of support,” he said. “We relieve them of a lot of responsibility with people who have vehicle problems.”

Liesveld wasn’t surprised when he answered the misguided call last week that the program was over.

In his 20 years of volunteering, he’d never had a near miss.

“You had to be careful. You had to watch traffic, but I never felt unsafe.”

But he had noticed his role on the road was changing, that the program’s teams weren’t as necessary.

In the early years, he and his partner might help a half-dozen stalled motorists during a morning shift. Now everyone seems to have a cellphone, he said, and most have help on the way by the time he stops to help.

“You’re lucky if you have two or one,” he said. “And sometimes you have none.”