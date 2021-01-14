State media: Iran fires cruise missiles during naval drill Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 8:59 a.m.
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran fired cruise missiles Thursday as part of a naval drill in the Gulf of Oman, state media reported, amid heightened tensions with the U.S.
State TV showed footage of missiles being launched from both land units and ships at sea but didn't elaborate on their range or other details. In July, Iran said it test-fired cruise missiles with a range of some 280 kilometers (some 275 miles).