State legislators hold public hearing on coronavirus this Friday

Rep. Gail Lavielle, (R- Wilton), a ranking member of the Appropriations Committee, will be participating in a public hearing on the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the state house in Hartford.

Members of the state legislature are holding an informational public hearing to find out more about preparations the state is taking about COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The Appropriations, Public Health, and Higher Education committees are convening experts and officials for the hearing this Friday, March 6, at 9 a.m. in Hartford.

Wilton’s state representative Gail Lavielle (R-143), a ranking member of the Appropriations Committee said on Facebook she will be participating.

The hearing will be televised and can be watched live on CT-N (channel 59 in Fairfield County) and will be available online afterwards at http://ct-n.com.

More than 100 cases of the virus have been reported in the U.S., with nine deaths reported.

While there have been no reported cases in Connecticut so far, a man, 50, from New Rochelle, N.Y., is hospitalized and in serious condition from the virus. He works as an attorney in Manhattan.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. It was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China three months ago.

As of March 4, 2020, more than 94,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide. Eighty countries and territories have been affected, with major outbreaks in Central China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran. More than 3,200 people have died, while more than 50,000 people have recovered.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com