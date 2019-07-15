State investigating Wally Lamb's inmate writing program

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's Correction Department is investigating an inmate writing program run by author Wally Lamb after a lawsuit was filed this spring by some of the participants.

The inmates say they haven't been paid for their contributions to Lamb's third anthology of writings designed to give female prisoners a public voice.

Chandra Bozelko, of Orange, Connecticut, says she was promised $1,400 for her contributions to the book, which has yet to be published.

Correction spokeswoman Karen Martucci tells the Hartford Courant the writing program has been suspended while the agency ensures writers have consented to having their work shared with the public.

Lamb, whose attorney filed a motion Friday to dismiss the lawsuit, has indicated he plans to end his relationship with the program.