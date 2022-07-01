State, feds reach sexual harassment agreement with employer

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont corporation that operates as a McDonald's restaurant franchisee has been ordered to pay $1.6 million in damages and penalties after authorities said it failed to protect young workers from harm and sexual harassment, the state attorney general’s office announced Friday.

The agreement reached by the state and the U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission with Coughlin Inc. is the largest public sexual harassment settlement in the history of the Attorney General’s Office and one of the largest reported employment discrimination settlements in Vermont, the state says.