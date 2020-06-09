State epidemiologist departs as New Mexico reopens economy

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's lead specialist for tracking and combating infectious disease has resigned amid the coronavirus pandemic to take a job with the Virginia Department of Health.

The Legislative Finance Committee on Monday noted Michael Landen's resignation as state epidemiologist. He was appointed in 2012 under Republican Gov. Susana Martinez and was a leading figure in the state's response to the opioid epidemic.

It was unclear whether a successor had been named.

Landen made only occasional public appearances during the COVID-19 outbreak, as Deputy Epidemiologist Chad Smelser accompanied Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at news conferences in the early stages of the pandemic.

New Mexico aggressively pursued public health restrictions at the outset of the epidemic and this month allowed dine-in restaurants, shopping malls, gyms and hair salons to reopen at limited capacity.

A spike in statewide infections over the past week tied to an outbreak at prison facilities in Otero County has changed the outlook for New Mexico and efforts to safely reopen the economy.

New Mexico received an overall “trending poorly” grade Monday on a website frequently cited by state health officials that tracks progress on infection rates, capacity for testing, available hospital capacity and more against White House criteria.